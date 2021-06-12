Brokers Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.
New Gold stock opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.53.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
