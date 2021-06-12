Brokers Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.67.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.53.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.