Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

