Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $78.25

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 305,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

