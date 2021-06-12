Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 584,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

