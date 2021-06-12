Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $84.67

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. 141,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.00. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

