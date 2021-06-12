Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$150.96

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.12.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$144.38. 956,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,271. The company has a market cap of C$64.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$146.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,743 shares of company stock worth $12,446,572.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.