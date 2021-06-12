Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,405. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

