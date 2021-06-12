Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $65,387,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.