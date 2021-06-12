Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.