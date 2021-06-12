Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $4.83 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.