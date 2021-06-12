Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.85. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $858.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

