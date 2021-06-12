Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. Avantor reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 4,097,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $146,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

