Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,370. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

