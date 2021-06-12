Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.