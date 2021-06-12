Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

