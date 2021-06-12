Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 114,264 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,264 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

ADM opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.