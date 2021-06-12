Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $167.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

