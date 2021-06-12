Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $5.73 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $251.03 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

