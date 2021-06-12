Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

