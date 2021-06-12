Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.