Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 31,876 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.06.

