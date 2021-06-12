BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPXXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

