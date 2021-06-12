Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $33,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 429.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

