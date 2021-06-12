Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $60.45 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.