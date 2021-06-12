Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,501 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $55.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96.

