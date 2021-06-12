Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $109.22 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $112.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.05.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

