Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $618,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

SCHX stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

