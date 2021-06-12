Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,180 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.