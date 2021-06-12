Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,987 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.