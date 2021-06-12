Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.39%.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.