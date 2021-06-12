Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,899 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

