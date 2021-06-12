Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

BOLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $594.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

