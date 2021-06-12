BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.