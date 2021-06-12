BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,170,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,101,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $5,599,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,607 shares of company stock worth $34,274,875 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

