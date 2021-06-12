BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,898 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 165.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.87 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

