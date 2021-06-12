BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,318 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,382 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.89.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

