BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $514,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

