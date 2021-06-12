BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

