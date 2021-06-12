Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Securities LLC

American Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,530,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Blue Bird comprises approximately 100.0% of American Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Blue Bird worth $238,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Blue Bird by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 96,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 429,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $695.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,372 shares of company stock worth $796,354 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.