Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $777,000.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

