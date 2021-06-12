Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.12.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,071,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

