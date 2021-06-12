Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $180,228.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

