Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $393,518.03 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $393,518.03 and $1,409.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

