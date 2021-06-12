BLAST Hits Market Cap of $33,568.35 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $33,568.35 and approximately $52.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008251 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

