Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 1.8%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). Approximately 22,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 93,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The stock has a market cap of £207.85 million and a PE ratio of 211.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, insider Thomas Skelton acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,850 ($27,240.66).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

