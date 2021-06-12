Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

BGX stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

