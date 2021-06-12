Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
BGX stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
