BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $26.71 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
