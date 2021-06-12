BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE MYD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

