BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MUJ opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.