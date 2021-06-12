BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
MUJ opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.02.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
