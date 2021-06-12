BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUA opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

